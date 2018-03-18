CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

626 FPUS56 KLOX 181044 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

CAZ041-190045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. West afternoon winds around 15 mph

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-190045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-190045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-190045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-190045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-190045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-190045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-190045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ088-190045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ046-190045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-190045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ054-190045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except cloudy with isolated showers on the north

slopes in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at

low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-190045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except cloudy with isolated showers on the north

slopes in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-190045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except cloudy with isolated showers on the

northeast slopes in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-190045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-190045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain becoming likely. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-190045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ037-190045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and patchy dense fog.

Visibilities will be locally reduced to a quarter mile or less

through mid morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-190045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-190045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-190045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-190045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

asr

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast