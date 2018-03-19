CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Published 6:03 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
717 FPUS56 KLOX 191000
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
CAZ041-200100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-200100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-200100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-200100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ548-200100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-200100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ088-200100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ045-200100-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-200100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ046-200100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except
around 60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ054-200100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to
mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-200100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-200100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ052-200100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid
30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-200100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-200100-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from around
60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-200100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-200100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in
the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to around 40. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-200100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in
the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to around 40. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-200100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ550-200100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-200100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast