CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

717 FPUS56 KLOX 191000

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

CAZ041-200100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-200100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-200100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-200100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ548-200100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-200100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-200100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-200100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-200100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-200100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except

around 60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-200100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-200100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-200100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-200100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-200100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-200100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-200100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-200100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-200100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-200100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-200100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-200100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

