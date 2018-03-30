CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:07 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
893 FPUS56 KLOX 302104
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
CAZ041-311145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ040-311145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ547-311145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-311145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-311145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog coastal slopes after
midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog coastal slopes in
the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-311145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Areas
of dense fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and
70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-311145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
CAZ053-311145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at
high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s
to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-311145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s
to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper
60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-311145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ039-311145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around
60 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ034-035-311145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense
fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-311145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-311145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at
high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ037-311145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ051-311145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ038-311145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-311145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-311145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ549-311145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
204 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
