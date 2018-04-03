CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:52 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
628 FPUS56 KLOX 030348
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
CAZ041-031130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then low clouds
and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-031130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-031130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Low clouds and
patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ039-031130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low clouds and patchy fog
developing over the eastern beaches late. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-031130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ547-031130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then patchy low
clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ044-045-031130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then patchy low
clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-031130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-031130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low clouds and patchy fog on the
coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-031130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to
lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-031130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid
50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid
40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-031130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ034-031130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to
mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ035-031130-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph through late in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to
mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-031130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-031130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-031130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ051-031130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-031130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ549-031130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. patchy fog in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-031130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
848 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
