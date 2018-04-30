CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Update for today drizzle

CAZ041-302330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-302330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ040-302330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ039-302330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph early. Areas of northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-302330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-302330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-302330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-302330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ046-302330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy dirzzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ054-302330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

845 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except cloudy with patchy drizzle on the

coastal san gabriel foothills. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Local snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-302330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Local snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-302330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30

mph gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ034-035-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ036-302330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ052-302330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph late.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, except

possibly snow showers on the peaks. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation expected. Highs from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the 30s in higher elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ038-302330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ037-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ550-302330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s interior. West winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to

the mid 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near

the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

CAZ549-302330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

