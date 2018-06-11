CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:30 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
828 FPUS56 KLOX 110422
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Updated through Monday
CAZ041-111130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
CAZ040-111130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to
around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ547-111130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper
60s and 70s.
CAZ548-111130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s.
CAZ046-111130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the
lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the
lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid
60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s
except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
CAZ044-045-111130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s nearest the coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper
60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
CAZ088-111130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid
70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
CAZ053-054-111130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5
Corridor.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southeast 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
CAZ059-111130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest
western portion.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ039-111130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest below
passes and canyons.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s
cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ034-035-111130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. North winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
lower 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland.
CAZ036-111130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ052-111130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 60s at high elevations.
CAZ037-111130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper
60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-111130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ038-111130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ087-111130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
CAZ550-111130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
CAZ549-111130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
922 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Hall/MW
