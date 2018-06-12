CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

040 FPUS56 KLOX 120424

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Updated through Tuesday

CAZ041-121115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-121115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-121115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-121115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-121115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ088-121115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-121115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower 60s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ053-054-121115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-121115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s in the foothills to near 104

on the valley floor. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ038-121115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-121115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-121115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ036-121115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-121115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s to around 102 except mid 80s

to mid 90s in the foothills. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ034-035-121115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds

and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-121115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-121115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-121115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-121115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

$$

Hall/MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather