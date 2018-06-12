CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:27 am, Tuesday, June 12, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Updated through Tuesday
CAZ041-121115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
CAZ040-121115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to
around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ547-121115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ548-121115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ044-045-121115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ088-121115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ046-121115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
lower coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the
lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower 60s coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ053-054-121115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
CAZ059-121115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s in the foothills to near 104
on the valley floor. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ038-121115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ052-121115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
CAZ051-121115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ036-121115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.
Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ037-121115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s to around 102 except mid 80s
to mid 90s in the foothills. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ034-035-121115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds
and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and
70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
CAZ039-121115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s
cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ087-121115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
CAZ550-121115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to
around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
CAZ549-121115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
924 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
