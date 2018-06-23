CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:37 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
914 FPUS56 KLOX 231634 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
CAZ041-232330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ040-232330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ039-232330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in
the afternoon. Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler
beaches.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 60s cooler
beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s except the lower to mid 60s cooler
beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler
beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-232330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to lower
80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to lower
80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
$$
CAZ044-045-232330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s nearest the
coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-232330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ548-232330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 80.
$$
CAZ046-232330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
$$
CAZ088-232330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ054-232330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-232330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-232330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ035-232330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid
80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and
70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to
mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-232330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ052-232330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-232330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ034-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
to lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the
upper 70s and 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
to lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ051-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ037-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the mid to
upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs 78 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the
mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in
the Salinas Valley. Highs 83 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the
mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ549-232330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s
to around 70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid to
upper 60s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid 60s to
around 70 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid 60s to around
70 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid 60s to around
70 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the mid to upper 60s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s
interior.
$$
CAZ550-232330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
934 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Update
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near
the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around
70 interior.
$$
Thompson/Sirard
