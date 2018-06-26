CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

136 FPUS56 KLOX 260416 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Updated through Tuesday

CAZ041-261130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-261130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ040-261130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-261130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-261130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-261130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-261130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ045-261130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-261130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around 70 nearest the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-261130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the lower slopes after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-261130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-261130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-261130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ034-035-261130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-261130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ038-261130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to

around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-261130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs 81 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to

around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-261130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-261130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to

around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ550-261130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-261130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

916 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

$$

Hall/MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

