Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ040-081115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid 70s to around 80 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper

70s cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s

except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except

the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except around 70 cooler beaches.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except the lower to mid 80s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid 80s to around 90 in the hills. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s to around 90 except the

lower to mid 70s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s except

the mid 80s to around 90 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 102. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

97 to 104 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 80 in the hills.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s and 90s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the

hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 99 to

109. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 95 to

106. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 101.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 99 to

109. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 101 at low

elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 101 to

107. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except

around 80 across the interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the 70s to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

near the coast to the 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

225 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from

the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 90s

at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

