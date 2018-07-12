CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

_____

045 FPUS56 KLOX 121300

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

CAZ041-122315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-122315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-122315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 70s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-122315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-122315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ547-122315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers western portion in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ044-045-122315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s

except around 80 nearest the coast. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s

except around 80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-122315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-122315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ054-122315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s

to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-122315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-122315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to

101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ034-035-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-122315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the 80s to around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ052-122315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s

to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-122315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ051-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 85 to

100. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 85 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 84 to

100.

$$

CAZ550-122315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ549-122315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

600 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Update

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

$$

Kaplan

