CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
345 FPUS56 KLOX 140442
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Updated through Saturday for low clouds and fog and winds
CAZ041-141145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog along
in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid to upper 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at
the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around
90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
$$
CAZ087-141145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ040-141145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
$$
CAZ039-141145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s
cooler beaches. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except
the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-141145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ547-141145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
100.
$$
CAZ044-045-141145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest
the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except
the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s
except around 80 nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s
except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the
coast.
$$
CAZ088-141145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-141145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ054-141145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-141145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to
mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid
50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-141145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to
103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to
102.
$$
CAZ034-035-141145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches
to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower
90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ036-141145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ052-141145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s
at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-141145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ051-141145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-141145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s except upper 80s in the
foothills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in
the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 85 to
100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo
Plain.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 84 to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo
Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the
Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 87 to
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
$$
CAZ549-550-141145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the 60s near the coast to the 70s to lower 80s interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near
the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.
$$
Hall
