CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
_____
940 FPUS56 KLOX 262112
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
CAZ041-271130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then
widespread low clouds and fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to
around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to
mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 70.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland.
$$
CAZ087-271130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to
around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
to around 90 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to
upper 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 70.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the
mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
to around 90 interior.
$$
CAZ040-271130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper
80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 80s inland.
$$
CAZ039-271130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper
70s cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler
beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s
cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around
80 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler
beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler
beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-271130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs 92 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ547-271130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70, except upper 70s near
foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to
102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.
$$
CAZ046-271130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to
100 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s
coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid
80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid
80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except
the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except
the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except
the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-271130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the mid to upper 80s
nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper 80s
nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to
100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper
80s nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid to upper
80s nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101 except the lower to
mid 80s nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100 except the lower to
mid 80s nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-271130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to
102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 103.
$$
CAZ059-271130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 96 to
106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.
$$
CAZ054-271130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 95 to 102 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 94 to 101 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 93 to 100 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.
Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower
90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-271130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
93 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 101 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-271130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low
elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-271130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the
upper 80s and 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
80s to lower 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
lower 90s inland.
$$
CAZ036-271130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ037-038-051-271130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 109 at low elevations to 93 to
100 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 107 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
98 to 108 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations
to the 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 98 to 105 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations
to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ549-271130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy morning low clouds and fog then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the
lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-271130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
212 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the
mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
$$
_____
