CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
283 FPUS56 KLOX 021022
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
CAZ041-030100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the
beaches to the 90s inland.
$$
CAZ087-030100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.
$$
CAZ040-030100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 70s
to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
$$
CAZ039-030100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Below passes and canyons...north winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Below passes
and canyons...north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around
80 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower
to mid 80s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the
lower to mid 80s cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-030100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.
$$
CAZ547-030100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
$$
CAZ046-030100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal
slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80
except around 70 colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.
$$
CAZ044-045-030100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.
$$
CAZ088-030100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.
$$
CAZ059-030100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 20
to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
$$
CAZ054-030100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-030100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-030100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to around
90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-030100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid
90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
70s at the beaches to 90 to 100 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs
from the 70s at the beaches to 91 to 101 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 70s at the beaches to 91 to 101 inland.
$$
CAZ036-030100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
96 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
$$
CAZ037-030100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.
$$
CAZ051-030100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations to the
90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations to
the 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-030100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.
$$
CAZ549-030100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s to mid
70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid
70s to lower 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid
70s to lower 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-030100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 80s near the coast to around 90 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast
to the lower to mid 90s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
$$
ASR
_____
