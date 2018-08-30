CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

536 FPUS56 KLOX 301031 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

CAZ041-302330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-302330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the

mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ040-302330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-302330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning and then north winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph developing later in the afternoon. Winds

strongest west of Goleta.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest west of

Goleta.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

late in the afternoon. Winds strongest west of Goleta.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest

west of Goleta.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-302330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-302330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-302330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-302330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ044-045-302330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ053-054-302330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-302330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ052-302330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph developing later

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph developing later in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-302330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ037-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny...except for areas of low clouds and fog near Paso

Robles. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s

in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 81 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to

upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 80 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to

upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ051-302330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-302330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-302330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-302330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

$$

ASR

