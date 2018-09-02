CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
395 FPUS56 KLOX 021626
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
CAZ041-022315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds...except some clouds
lingering at the beaches. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 70s
to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-022315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some
clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ040-022315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some
clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ039-022315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some
clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ548-022315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ547-022315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-022315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the
upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the
upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ088-022315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ044-045-022315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s nearest the
coast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-054-022315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy low clouds lower coastal slopes in the
morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the
50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-022315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph near Lake Palmdale in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ052-022315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s and lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s and 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to
lower 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
$$
CAZ036-022315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ037-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the
mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.
$$
CAZ051-022315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to near 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid and upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid and upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-022315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-022315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some
clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast
to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-022315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
926 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some
clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from the lower to mid 70s
near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid
80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s interior.
$$
_____
