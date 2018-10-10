CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
904 FPUS56 KLOX 100312 AAB
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Updated through Thursday
CAZ041-101130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 15 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-101130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-101130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then low
clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to
the upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-101130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then low
clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and night,
otherwise clear. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ548-101130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then low
clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the
morning then sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-101130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-101130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-101130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog with drizzle late. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the
morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
CAZ044-045-101130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds
and fog with drizzle. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ053-054-101130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog with drizzle along the coastal slopes. Lows from
the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s
in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
with drizzle along the coastal slopes in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid
60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-101130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ052-101130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds
and fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s
to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 70s
to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations
to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ034-035-101130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-101130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
and 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ037-101130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle in the Salinas Valley. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the
morning then sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ051-101130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds
and fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s
to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at
high elevations. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ038-101130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph early in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ549-550-101130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
812 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog with drizzle. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
the lower 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s to around 80 interior.
$$
Hall
_____
