940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

CAZ041-151115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

late, strongest from Malibu to Hollywood Hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, strongest from Malibu

to Holllywood Hills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

CAZ040-151115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph diminishing late.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ039-151115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ087-151115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-151115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 40s in

the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

after midnight. Strongest winds eastern portions.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except isolated gusts to 65 mph

in the hills. Strongest winds eastern portions.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-151115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

Strongest winds northern and western portions.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except isolated

gusts to 65 mph in the hills. Strongest winds northern and western

portions.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ548-151115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Strongest

winds foothills and eastern portions.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, except isolated gusts

to 60 mph in the hills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ088-151115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except isolated gusts

to 65 mph in the hills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ046-151115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North to northeast winds increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph

with damaging gusts to 65 mph diminishing some late. Isolated gusts

to 75 mph western portions.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

40s colder valleys. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ059-151115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ054-151115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with damaging gusts to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph

favored locations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-151115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

940 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Updated

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ052-151115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Local east winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ036-151115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-151115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ038-151115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-550-151115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

200 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

