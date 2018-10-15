CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

400 FPUS56 KLOX 150936

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

CAZ041-152345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. From Malibu to the

Hollywood Hills, north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. From Malibu

to the Hollywood Hills, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-152345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ039-152345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ087-152345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-152345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except isolated

gusts to 65 mph in the hills. Strongest winds eastern portions.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower

to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-152345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except

isolated gusts to 65 mph in the hills. Strongest winds northern

and western portions.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ548-152345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, except

isolated gusts to 60 mph in the hills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-152345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Below passes

and canyons, areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph, except isolated gusts to 65 mph in the hills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Below passes

and canyons, areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Below passes

and canyons, areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-152345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of northeast winds

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph diminishing to 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to

75 mph western portion.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 40s

colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ059-152345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid 50s in

the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ054-152345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Isolated gusts

to 75 mph favored locations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-152345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-152345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Local east winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Local northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-152345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo

Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ051-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s

and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-152345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ549-550-152345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

$$

Hall

