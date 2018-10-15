CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
400 FPUS56 KLOX 150936
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
CAZ041-152345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the
upper 80s inland. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. From Malibu to the
Hollywood Hills, north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. From Malibu
to the Hollywood Hills, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ040-152345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the
upper 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
local gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph
in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ039-152345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the upper 50s in the hills.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s except around 60 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ087-152345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-152345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except isolated
gusts to 65 mph in the hills. Strongest winds eastern portions.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower
to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30
mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper
40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s
and 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-152345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, except
isolated gusts to 65 mph in the hills. Strongest winds northern
and western portions.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ548-152345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, except
isolated gusts to 60 mph in the hills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-152345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Below passes
and canyons, areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
55 mph, except isolated gusts to 65 mph in the hills.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Below passes
and canyons, areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local
gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Below passes
and canyons, areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-152345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of northeast winds
increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph diminishing to 25
to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to
75 mph western portion.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 40s
colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ059-152345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to
40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid 50s in
the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ054-152345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of
northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Isolated gusts
to 75 mph favored locations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 70s to lower
80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s to mid
80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows from
the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s
to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-152345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts to 65 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to
lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-152345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to
lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s to mid
80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations
to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s
to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-152345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to
the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Local east winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest to north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Local northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-152345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s
and 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ037-152345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo
Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ051-152345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s
and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-152345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ549-550-152345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
236 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the
mid to upper 70s interior.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather