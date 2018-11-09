CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

270 FPUS56 KLOX 091145

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

CAZ041-100100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. From Malibu to the

Hollywood Hills northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ040-100100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, decreasing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-100100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-100100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, strongest in the hills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-100100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ044-045-100100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest eastern valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40

in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-100100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ053-100100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ054-100100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated gusts to 70 mph in and around

the Highway 14 corridor.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-100100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s

to around 30 except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except around 40 in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-100100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in the

hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid

50s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ034-035-100100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

CAZ036-100100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ052-100100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ037-100100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo

Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except

around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ038-051-100100-

Cuyama Valley-San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Cuyama and Black Mountain

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ087-100100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ550-100100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior. East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ549-100100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

345 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

