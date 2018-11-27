CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South
winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ087-280045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ040-280045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ039-280045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s to around 60. South
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 50s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around
50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ548-280045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ547-280045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid
50s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper
50s in the hills. South winds around 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s except the mid 30s to around 40 western valley. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 30s to around 40 western valley.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
CAZ088-280045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ045-280045-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ044-280045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40 in the
Ojai Valley. Southwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
the lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
CAZ046-280045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ054-280045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs from
the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
CAZ053-280045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the
upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Light snow accumulations
possible. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to
the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from
the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to
16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs from
the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
CAZ059-280045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ052-280045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the
upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
CAZ034-280045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 50s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s
except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
from the lower 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 40s to
around 50 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s at the beaches
to the upper 50s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ035-280045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to around
70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the upper 50s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ036-280045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ051-280045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
CAZ037-280045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in the
Carrizo Plain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s except the mid to
upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in
the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
CAZ038-280045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ550-280045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ549-280045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
304 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to
around 60 across the interior.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid to upper 50s across the interior.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
ASR
