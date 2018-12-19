CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
330 FPUS56 KLOX 191101
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
CAZ041-200145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-200145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-200145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Below passes
and canyons, local north winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-200145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-200145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai
Valley.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-200145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to
northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-200145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Local northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-200145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ088-200145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ054-200145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-200145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except
the lower 40s in the hills. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ053-200145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around
60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s
to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-200145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to
around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ051-200145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ034-200145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-200145-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-200145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ037-200145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
$$
CAZ038-200145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ549-200145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ550-200145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
301 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Thompson
