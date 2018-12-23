CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

135 FPUS56 KLOX 231102

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

CAZ041-240100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of morming low clouds and

fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the eveninpg then mostly clear.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-240100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph on the

west side.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ040-240100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-240100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts o 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-240100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-240100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-240100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ045-240100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-240100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph withusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-240100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-240100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 50 mph.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000

to 6500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-240100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in

the evening and a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy withy showers becoming likely. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs upper

40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-240100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ052-240100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-240100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-240100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-240100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-240100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ037-240100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-240100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-240100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-240100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather