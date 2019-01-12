CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
605 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
CAZ041-121230-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO NOON PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. East winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ040-121230-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO NOON PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ547-548-121230-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City,
Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
East winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ046-121230-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy
at times. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ044-045-121230-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy
at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ088-121230-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
CAZ053-121230-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
605 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...Update...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Snow accumulation 2 to 4
inches. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the mid 20 to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then scattered rain showers
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.
Storm total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches, with local totals up to
8 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. East winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 to
5500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the upper
30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the lower to mid
40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s
to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at
high elevations.
CAZ054-121230-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
605 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...Update...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and show this evening, then
rain and snow developing. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20 to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then scattered rain
showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000
feet. Storm total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches, with local totals
up to 8 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to around 40 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the lower to mid
40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the lower to
mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
CAZ059-121230-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ039-121230-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO NOON PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around
60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ035-121230-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely by afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ036-121230-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
South winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ052-121230-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Heavy at times after midnight. Lows
from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000
to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the
lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows from the mid to upper
40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid to upper
40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ037-051-121230-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ034-121230-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
PST SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 50s
to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to
around 60 inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ038-121230-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
CAZ087-121230-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO NOON PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ550-121230-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around
60. East winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ549-121230-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
212 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
MW
