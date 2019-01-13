CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

_____

259 FPUS56 KLOX 131114

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

CAZ041-140030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-140030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-140030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs around 60. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ039-140030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45

mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-140030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-140030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-140030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-140030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ044-140030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-140030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ054-140030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 to 5000

feet lifting to 5000 to 5500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-140030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 60 mph late.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow developing by the afternoon. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Highs from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet

increasing to 5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows from the lower to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-140030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ052-140030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation a dusting up to 2

inches. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow developing by the afternoon. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet

increasing to 5000 to 5500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-140030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning with

visibility one-quarter mile or less. A 40 percent chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-140030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning with

visibility one-quarter mile or less. A 30 percent chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-140030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning with

visibility one-quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-140030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Areas of southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-140030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning with

visibility one-quarter mile or less. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-140030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-140030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-140030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

314 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Hall

