CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
594 FPUS56 KLOX 180435
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
CAZ041-181230-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ040-181230-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-181230-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-181230-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ046-181230-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the lower 40s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-181230-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-181230-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ053-181230-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain and snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level lowering to 6500 to 7000 feet after
midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, mainly near the Kern County line, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet in
the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
local gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers, mainly near the Kern County line. Highs
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-181230-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level lowering to 6500 to 7000 feet after
midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper
30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers near the
Kern County line. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, except partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow showers near the Kern County line
in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-181230-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
150 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ039-181230-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ034-035-181230-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the
beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 60s inland.
$$
CAZ036-181230-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
150 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ052-181230-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-181230-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s
except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s
except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-181230-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-181230-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-181230-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
830 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
Updated
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ550-181230-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
150 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-181230-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
150 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Gomberg/MW
