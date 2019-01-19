CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

641 FPUS56 KLOX 190333

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

CAZ041-191230-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds

and fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-191230-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-191230-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with patch fog in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-191230-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-191230-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-191230-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50 except the upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-191230-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ053-191230-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-191230-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers near the Kern County line.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-191230-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-191230-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ034-035-191230-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ036-191230-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ052-191230-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-191230-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then patchy low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East morning winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-191230-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ038-191230-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-191230-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of west

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ550-191230-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ549-191230-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

733 PM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

ASR

