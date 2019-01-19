CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

480 FPUS56 KLOX 192215

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

CAZ041-201430-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-201430-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-201430-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-201430-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Below passes and canyons,

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Below passes and canyons, northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Below passes and canyons, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-201430-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ547-201430-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ088-201430-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ045-201430-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-201430-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-201430-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-201430-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

increasing to west 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ053-201430-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-201430-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ052-201430-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ034-201430-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ035-201430-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ036-201430-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-201430-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-201430-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ038-201430-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-201430-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ549-201430-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

215 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

