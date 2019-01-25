CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Updated through Friday for winds and temperatures

CAZ041-251230-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills, areas of northeast winds increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. From Malibu to the Hollywood

Hills, areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-251230-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ547-251230-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Areas of north to northeast winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ548-251230-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-251230-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Areas of northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-045-251230-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight in

the Ojai Valley. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 30s

to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning in the Ojai

Valley.Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-251230-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ053-251230-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

CAZ054-251230-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-251230-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

hills in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-251230-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ035-251230-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ034-251230-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ036-251230-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-251230-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ038-251230-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-251230-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-251230-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ549-251230-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ051-251230-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ052-251230-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

856 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

