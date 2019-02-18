CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

CAZ041-190030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ087-190030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ040-190030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ039-190030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ548-190030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-190030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ088-190030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ045-190030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ044-190030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ046-190030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60 except

around 50 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-190030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 20s to lower 30s at

low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s

at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to

19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to

15 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 15 to 22 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-190030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 20s to lower 30s at

low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s

at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to

18 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to

17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 17 to 25 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-190030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ052-190030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy on the north slopes with

isolated snow showers in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 at

high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at

low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Lows from the mid

30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ034-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 50s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ035-190030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ036-190030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

CAZ051-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in

the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ037-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning northern valleys. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to around 30. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ038-190030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in

the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ550-190030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ549-190030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

919 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

