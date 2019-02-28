CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the mid
50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at
high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Light rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 7000
to 7500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s
to around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high
elevations.
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid
50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
852 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
