CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

_____

718 FPUS56 KLOX 141003

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

CAZ041-150045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LEO CARRILLO TO THE HOLLYWOOD

HILLS FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southeast

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest from Leo Carrillo

to the Hollywood Hills.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight. Winds strongest from Leo Carrillo to the Hollywood

Hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Winds strongest from Leo Carrillo to the Hollywood Hills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southeast

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ087-150045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ040-150045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing some in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds diminishing in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-150045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-150045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-150045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds

diminishing some in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ046-150045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing some in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-150045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-150045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing some in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-150045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-150045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-150045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-150045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-150045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local

east winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-150045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-150045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-150045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-150045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-150045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-150045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather