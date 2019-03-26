CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

_____

918 FPUS56 KLOX 261006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

CAZ041-270100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ087-270100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ040-270100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-270100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-270100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ547-270100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ088-270100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ045-270100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-270100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-270100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-270100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the evening. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around

60 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-270100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ052-270100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-270100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ035-270100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ036-270100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-270100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ037-270100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-270100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-270100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ549-270100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather