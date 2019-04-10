CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
_____
237 FPUS56 KLOX 101000
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
CAZ041-110015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-110015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with locally higher gusts across the higher
terrain.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with locally higher gusts across the higher
terrain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
locally higher gusts across the higher terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-110015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-110015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs mid
60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-110015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-110015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-110015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs mid 60s
to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-045-110015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-110015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to
35 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
CAZ059-110015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the 40s.
$$
CAZ054-110015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 60 mph...diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5
Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Highs from the
60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from
the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ053-110015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45
mph. Winds diminishing in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5500
to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s
to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from
the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
$$
CAZ052-110015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the morning diminishing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph by afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
Winds diminishing in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from
around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40
in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ034-035-110015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ036-110015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West evening winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ037-110015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny...except mostly cloudy near the Kern county line in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ051-110015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ038-110015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-110015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40
mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ550-110015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 25 to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
