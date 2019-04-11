CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
_____
176 FPUS56 KLOX 111001
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
CAZ041-120115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15
to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper
70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-120115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of
west winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of west
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ040-120115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-120115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-120115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ547-120115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-120115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ045-120115-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 with local gusts to 30
mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-120115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ046-120115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-120115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at
high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
50 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate
5 Corridor.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the
upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-120115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at
high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers near the
Kern county line. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6000
feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the morning near the Kern county line.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet in the morning. Highs from the 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to
upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-120115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts
to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-120115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around
60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-120115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ035-120115-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog in
the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25
mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the
upper 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-120115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ051-120115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40
mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15
to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-120115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ038-120115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ550-120115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. West winds 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 30 to
45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ549-120115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 35 to
45 mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather