CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

221 FPUS56 KLOX 131000

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

CAZ041-132330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland. Local east winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ040-132330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ039-132330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Below passes

and canyons, local north to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ087-132330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ044-045-132330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-132330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Local north

to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ548-132330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ046-132330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ088-132330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-132330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-132330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ053-132330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ052-132330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Local north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ051-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ034-035-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

CAZ036-132330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ037-132330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ038-132330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ549-132330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-132330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the

coast to the mid 60s to around 70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

Thompson

