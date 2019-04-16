CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
737 FPUS56 KLOX 161046
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
CAZ041-162345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
CAZ040-162345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
CAZ547-162345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers.
Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ548-162345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ046-162345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ044-045-162345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 in the Ojai
Valley.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
CAZ088-162345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
CAZ053-162345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Light snow above 7000
ft, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the late
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing
to 15 to 25 mph late.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around
60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ054-162345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow
level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest to north winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to
around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ059-162345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of light showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Local gusts to
55 mph northwest portion.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West to
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ039-162345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph in the afternoon. Strongest between Gaviota and Refugio.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing
to around 15 mph after midnight. isolated gusts to 50 mph around
Montecito. Winds diminishing some late.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except
around 70 cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ034-162345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
CAZ035-162345-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
CAZ036-162345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ052-162345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower 60s at
high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
CAZ037-051-162345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ038-162345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ087-162345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of west
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ550-162345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
CAZ549-162345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
346 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light showers
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Kaplan
