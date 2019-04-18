CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

_____

037 FPUS56 KLOX 181019

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

CAZ041-190030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-190030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-190030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-190030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-190030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ547-190030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-190030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-190030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-190030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-190030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ054-190030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-190030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-190030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-190030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ037-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-190030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-190030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-190030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

319 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather