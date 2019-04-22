CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

CAZ041-230000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-230000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-230000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ039-230000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-230000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-230000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-230000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ045-230000-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-230000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-230000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-230000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-230000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-230000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ052-230000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-230000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ035-230000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-230000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ051-230000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ037-230000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-230000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-230000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-230000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

$$

