CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019
_____
441 FPUS56 KLOX 261059
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
CAZ041-262345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing to the
beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ040-262345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing to the
beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-262345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s
to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. South winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ548-262345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-262345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog across coastal slopes in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-262345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70
nearest the coast.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ088-262345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. then patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ053-262345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid
60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. A
slight chance of through the night. Lows from the upper 40s and
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to
around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s
at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-262345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in
colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to
around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the mid
40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-262345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Local gusts to 45
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts to 55 mph around Lake Palmdale in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ039-262345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around
70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ034-035-262345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs from around
60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-262345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-262345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from
the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid
70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to
lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s
at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from
the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around
60 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-051-262345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid
70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to
the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ038-262345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-262345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ550-262345-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to around 70 interior.
$$
CAZ549-262345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
359 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Kaplan
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather