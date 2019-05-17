CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

287 FPUS56 KLOX 171010

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

CAZ041-180015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-180015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with loccaly higher gusts. Winds Strongest on

the west side of the island and across the higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with loccaly higher gusts. Winds

Strongest on the west side of the island and across the higher

terrain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of west winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-180015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-180015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-180015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-180015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-180015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ045-180015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-180015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ046-180015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-180015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny...except mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning across the north slopes. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a

chance of snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-180015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny...except mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning across the north slopes. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny...except mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning across the north slopes. Highs from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-180015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ052-180015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny...except mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning across the northeast slopes. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ034-180015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-180015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ036-180015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ051-180015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ037-180015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-180015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-180015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-180015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

310 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather