CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
CAZ041-190100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-190100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-190100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ039-190100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-190100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-190100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South
winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-190100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ045-190100-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-190100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ046-190100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ054-190100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 3
inches. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the
40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Lows from the
upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-190100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow developing with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 6000
feet. Local snow accumulations around 2 inches. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50
at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Lows from the
upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s
in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-190100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ052-190100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at
high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 to 5000 feet in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ034-190100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ035-190100-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the
upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-190100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ051-190100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around
60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-190100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ038-190100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ550-190100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-190100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
324 AM PDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
