CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2019
_____
089 FPUS56 KLOX 311014
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
CAZ041-312315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-312315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ040-312315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ039-312315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-312315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ547-312315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ046-312315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-312315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 nearest
the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 nearest
the coast.
$$
CAZ088-312315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ059-312315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-312315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.
Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70
at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around
70 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid
60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper
60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-312315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at
high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to
around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid
60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the
upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-312315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to lower
80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid
80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-312315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around
80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-312315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ037-312315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ051-312315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations
to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations
to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid
70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-312315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ549-312315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-312315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
314 AM PDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather