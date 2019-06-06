CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
091 FPUS56 KLOX 062059
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
CAZ041-071115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ040-071115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to
the upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ547-071115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog
with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ548-071115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog
with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-071115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog
with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-071115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog
with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s
to around 80 nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to
mid 70s nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-071115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ053-071115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to
lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-071115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-071115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ039-071115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with
drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the northeast around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ034-035-071115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-071115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
$$
CAZ052-071115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at
high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-071115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 79 to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.
$$
CAZ051-071115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-071115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ087-071115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ550-071115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ549-071115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather