Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northeast around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 79 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

159 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

