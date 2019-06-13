CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

_____

354 FPUS56 KLOX 130959

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

CAZ041-140100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-140100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 across the interior.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ040-140100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-140100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Local

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ044-045-140100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-140100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-140100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-140100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-140100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ054-140100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-140100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101.

$$

CAZ053-140100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-140100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ052-140100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s

to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-140100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the upper

60s to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-140100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the

coast.

$$

CAZ037-140100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in the

Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in

the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ038-140100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-140100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 50s near the coast to the lower 60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-140100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

259 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to

upper 60s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around

70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to lower

80s interior.

$$

Thompson

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather