CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:11 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
207 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled
the Small Craft Advisory.
Winds have diminished below advisory levels.
_____
_____
