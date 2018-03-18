CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

207 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

_____

_____

