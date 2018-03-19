CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM Tuesday to 6 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 12 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM Tuesday to 6 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM Tuesday to 6 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

