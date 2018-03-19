CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 6:08 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco CA
303 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM Tuesday to 6 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 12 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM Tuesday to 6 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM Tuesday to 6 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast