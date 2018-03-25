CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:01 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
257 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...W to NW 10 to 20 kt decreasing to 5 to 15 kt this
evening.
* SEAS...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft will gradually subside this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
_____
