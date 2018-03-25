CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 25, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...W to NW 10 to 20 kt decreasing to 5 to 15 kt this

evening.

* SEAS...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft will gradually subside this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

