CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1054 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING...

Areas of dense fog with visibilities one statue mile or less

will continue across the coastal waters this morning. There is a

chance some areas may continue to see dense fog much of the day

Friday.

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout

for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

