CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

808 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds

near and south of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds

near and south of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Winds strongest

near Pt St george.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 5 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast